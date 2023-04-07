Heritage Financial Services LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for 0.5% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Heritage Financial Services LLC owned 1.71% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,826,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DFSE stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.62. 16,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,917. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.52. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $31.22.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

