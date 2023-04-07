Heritage Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 15,064 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,083,721,000 after buying an additional 1,023,733 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 44,250,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,718,000 after purchasing an additional 951,579 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,675 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,991,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,865,000 after purchasing an additional 89,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 23,903,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.49. 7,399,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,963,636. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.35.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

