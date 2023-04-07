Heritage Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Heritage Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,075 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,690 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 20,453 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,507 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 18,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.93. 5,065,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,858,355. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.36. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $124.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

