Heritage Financial Services LLC Has $634,000 Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 204.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,803 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,778,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,028,157. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $107.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.54.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.