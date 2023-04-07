Heritage Financial Services LLC Has $999,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 0.3% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 47,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 31,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,427,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,723,600. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.22. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $156.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

