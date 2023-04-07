Heritage Financial Services LLC Purchases 66 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 102,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,532,000 after purchasing an additional 16,501 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,650. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $165.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

