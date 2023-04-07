Heritage Financial Services LLC Takes $210,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Planning Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 105,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 114,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,861,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.17. 2,997,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,156,574. The company has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.35.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

