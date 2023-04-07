Hermez Network Trading Up 0% This Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $181.30 million and $237,529.77 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.96 or 0.00017733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.94208668 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $254,041.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

