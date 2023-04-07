Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Raised to $158.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Hess from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hess from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.93.

Hess stock opened at $140.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.56. Hess has a twelve month low of $90.34 and a twelve month high of $160.52.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hess will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 27,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $3,831,789.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,262,103.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,220 shares of company stock worth $33,298,936 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Hess by 280.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 92.3% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

