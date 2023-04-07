Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HGV. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

HGV opened at $43.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average of $41.94. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $2,377,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 545,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,996,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,810,000 after buying an additional 1,162,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,554,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 295.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 989,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,442,000 after buying an additional 739,255 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,066,000 after buying an additional 692,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 944,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,388,000 after buying an additional 631,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

