Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HBNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Horizon Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.82. 278,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,676. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 22.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,784,000 after acquiring an additional 711,159 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,486,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after acquiring an additional 152,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,218,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,421,000 after acquiring an additional 39,354 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,345,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,332,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,883,000 after acquiring an additional 89,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

