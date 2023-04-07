Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 483,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,192,000 after acquiring an additional 93,693 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $85.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.76. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $74.18 and a 12-month high of $102.36.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.81 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.23%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

