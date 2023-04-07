Humana (NYSE:HUM) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

HUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Humana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $594.12.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Up 0.7 %

Humana stock opened at $519.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Humana has a 1 year low of $410.87 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $496.65 and its 200-day moving average is $508.97. The company has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,181,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,425,061,000 after purchasing an additional 147,619 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Humana by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,623,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,904,491,000 after acquiring an additional 831,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Humana by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,728,012,000 after acquiring an additional 53,899 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Humana by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,529,000 after acquiring an additional 49,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Humana by 63.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,065,000 after acquiring an additional 654,681 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.