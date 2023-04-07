Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,930 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 392,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 172,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 28,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 111,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 14,406,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,925,704. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 28.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.76%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.