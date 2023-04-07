Hxro (HXRO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $61.04 Million

Hxro (HXRO) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Hxro token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hxro has a market cap of $61.04 million and approximately $0.34 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hxro has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hxro

Hxro’s genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hxro’s official website is hxro.io. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

