HydrogenPro ASA (OTC:HYPRF) Stock Price Down 5.5%

HydrogenPro ASA (OTC:HYPRF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.60. 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 1,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.75.

HydrogenPro ASA Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.07.

About HydrogenPro ASA

(Get Rating)

HydrogenPro AS designs and supplies customized hydrogen plants for industrial clients. The company primarily provides alkaline high-pressure electrolysers. It also offers containerized solutions for small plants; and indoor installations for medium plants. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Porsgrunn, Norway.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HydrogenPro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HydrogenPro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.