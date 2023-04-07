Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,866.50 ($23.18) and last traded at GBX 1,869.50 ($23.22). 1,661,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,964,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,879.50 ($23.34).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,975.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,022. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.71. The company has a market capitalization of £17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,152.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a GBX 49.31 ($0.61) dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $21.27. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,545.45%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

