Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

IDEXY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale cut Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $16.63 on Friday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $103.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $13.57.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

