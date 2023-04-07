Injective Protocol (INJ) Tops One Day Volume of $85.79 Million

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $458.85 million and $85.79 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol token can now be purchased for $5.74 or 0.00020527 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,005,555 tokens. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

