Insider Buying: iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Insider Acquires $52,000.00 in Stock

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) insider Dana R. Brown acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

iCAD Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ICAD opened at $1.32 on Friday. iCAD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iCAD

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in iCAD by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,108,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 228,111 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iCAD by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,849,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 321,285 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 728,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 179,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iCAD in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About iCAD

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ICAD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on iCAD in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of iCAD from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of iCAD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of iCAD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment includes image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment is composed of radiation therapy products.

