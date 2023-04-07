Insider Buying: Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Major Shareholder Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS – Get Rating) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $44,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 806,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,128.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Optex Systems Trading Down 4.5 %

OTCMKTS:OPXS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.92. 29,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.40. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $3.65.

Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter. Optex Systems had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.39%.

About Optex Systems

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures optical sighting systems and assemblies for the Department of Defense applications. It operates through the following segments: Optex Richardson, Applied Optics Center Dallas, and Other. The Optex Richardson segment handles the optical sighting systems and assemblies production.

