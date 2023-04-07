Insider Buying: Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Insider Acquires £2,138.24 in Stock

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 832 ($10.33) per share, for a total transaction of £2,138.24 ($2,655.54).
Pearson stock opened at GBX 842.60 ($10.46) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of £6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,553.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 878.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 911.74. Pearson plc has a 52 week low of GBX 722.60 ($8.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,006.29 ($12.50).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a GBX 14.90 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.60. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 6,363.64%.
Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
