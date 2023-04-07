Insider Buying: Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Insider Acquires £2,138.24 in Stock

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 832 ($10.33) per share, for a total transaction of £2,138.24 ($2,655.54).

Pearson Price Performance

Pearson stock opened at GBX 842.60 ($10.46) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of £6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,553.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 878.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 911.74. Pearson plc has a 52 week low of GBX 722.60 ($8.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,006.29 ($12.50).

Pearson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a GBX 14.90 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.60. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 6,363.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pearson Company Profile

Several research analysts have commented on PSON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.16) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($15.28) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,015 ($12.61).

(Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Further Reading

