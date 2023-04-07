Insider Selling: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) EVP Sells 1,456 Shares of Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $26,440.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ACAD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,310. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average is $17.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.55.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.65% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACAD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

