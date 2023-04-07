Insider Selling: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRXGet Rating) Director David S. Tierney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $504,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 313,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.38. 1,940,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,105. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CPRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

