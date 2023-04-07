Insider Selling: Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) COO Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CAG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.38. 4,635,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,858,119. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.57.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 410.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

