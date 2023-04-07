Insider Selling: DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Insider Sells 773 Shares of Stock

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) insider John R. Jacobsen sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $23,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,479,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

DICE Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DICE opened at $26.83 on Friday. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on DICE shares. Cowen began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, DICE Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

About DICE Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DICE. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $15,514,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 66.9% during the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 156,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 62,904 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 318.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,618,000 after purchasing an additional 105,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

