Insider Selling: Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) CFO Sells $711,450.00 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $711,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,910.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Matthew Skaruppa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duolingo alerts:

On Monday, March 6th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 12,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $1,502,280.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $540,400.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,593 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $237,752.17.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 1,156 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $91,682.36.

Duolingo Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DUOL opened at $136.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.46. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $146.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.15 and a beta of 0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $103.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.88 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUOL. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 620.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.