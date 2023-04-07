Insider Selling: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) CMO Sells $328,321.00 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) CMO Stacey Epstein sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $328,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,324.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stacey Epstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 14th, Stacey Epstein sold 162,187 shares of Freshworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $2,314,408.49.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46. Freshworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $20.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

Several research analysts recently commented on FRSH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Freshworks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,260,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,969,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Freshworks by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freshworks by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 14,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Freshworks by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

