Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Insider Sells $148,991.68 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) insider Sri Srinivasan sold 15,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $148,991.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,540.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Zuora Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of ZUO opened at $9.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 2.24.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zuora to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.
About Zuora
Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.
