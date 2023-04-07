Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Insider Sells $148,991.68 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) insider Sri Srinivasan sold 15,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $148,991.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,540.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zuora Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of ZUO opened at $9.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zuora to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Zuora

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Zuora by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

