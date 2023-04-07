Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Holdings Lowered by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 299,837 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group comprises about 1.8% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned 0.26% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $78,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 62,113 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $664,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.17.

NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.40. The stock had a trading volume of 602,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,575. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.16 and its 200 day moving average is $77.22. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $1,514,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,836,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,011,509.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $12,393,800 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

