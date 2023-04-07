Intercontinental Exchange’s (ICE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $168.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ICE. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Intercontinental Exchange from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.27.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,104,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.48. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $1,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Recommended Stories

