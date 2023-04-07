Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Bought by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,764 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 431,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 22,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,013,000.

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.13.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

