Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Purchased by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 155,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $24,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRFZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth $106,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

Shares of PRFZ opened at $160.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.23. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $144.81 and a 12 month high of $183.21.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.601 per share. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

