Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,074 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 5.4% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $18,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $318.05. 46,916,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,156,880. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $356.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $303.00 and a 200 day moving average of $285.96.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

