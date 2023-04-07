Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Lifted by Financial Guidance Group Inc.

Financial Guidance Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 4.7% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $318.05 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $356.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

