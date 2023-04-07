Invst LLC Invests $53.69 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Invst LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,066,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,685,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 8.4% of Invst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,968,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,331,000 after buying an additional 1,151,261 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,952,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,332,000 after purchasing an additional 270,902 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,180,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,176,000 after purchasing an additional 573,154 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,060,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 91,420 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 892,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,748,000 after purchasing an additional 459,221 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST remained flat at $50.27 during trading hours on Friday. 4,935,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,188,427. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average is $50.19.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

