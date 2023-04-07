IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Lowered to $230.00 at Barclays

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IQV. StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $256.50.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $195.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $254.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.83.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 9.2% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 4.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $483,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

