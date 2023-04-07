Irene Becklund Sells 15,890 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) insider Irene Becklund sold 15,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $163,667.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Irene Becklund also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

On Friday, March 17th, Irene Becklund sold 6,170 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $60,404.30.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $9.95 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $12.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,609 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 4,041,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,905,000 after buying an additional 721,597 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after buying an additional 2,090,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,021,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,857,000 after acquiring an additional 423,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,058,000 after acquiring an additional 76,928 shares during the period. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.