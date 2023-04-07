iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Shares Sold by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOA. Sentinus LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period.

AOA traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $63.50. 39,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,205. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

