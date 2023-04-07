iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,592 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

IEMG stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.14. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The company has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

