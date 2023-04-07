iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is First Bank & Trust’s 6th Largest Position

First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.17. 2,997,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,156,574. The company has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.01 and a 200 day moving average of $97.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

