iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 142.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,056 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.44 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.81.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.