iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 76,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,021 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.33.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

