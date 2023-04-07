iShares Gold Bullion ETF (TSE:CGL) Trading Down 0.2%

iShares Gold Bullion ETF (TSE:CGL – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$16.24 and last traded at C$16.30. Approximately 38,552 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 37,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.34.
iShares Gold Bullion ETF Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.63.
See Also
- What Factors Will Drive S&P 500 Performance This Year?
- 2 Beautiful Investments In A Growing Industry
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Bullion ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Bullion ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.