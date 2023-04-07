iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Lessened by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.49. 1,316,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,494,958. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.34. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $100.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

