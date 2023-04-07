iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Stock Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.03

iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.03 and traded as high as $30.62. iShares MSCI Italy ETF shares last traded at $30.49, with a volume of 317,707 shares.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $231.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 474.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $609,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,033,000 after buying an additional 127,634 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $801,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $757,000.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

