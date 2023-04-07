iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Lifted by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,017,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,457 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305,304 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,460,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,713,000 after acquiring an additional 542,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 844.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,227 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

USMV stock opened at $73.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.38.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

