iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,062,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,275,651,000 after purchasing an additional 198,735 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,889,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,826,000 after purchasing an additional 180,303 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,734,000 after purchasing an additional 281,737 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,924,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,614 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $242.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.21. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $274.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

