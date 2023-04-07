iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Holdings Decreased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,111 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP remained flat at $88.85 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 472,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $99.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.