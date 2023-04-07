iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) is Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $10,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.92. The company had a trading volume of 327,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,284. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.22. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $133.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

